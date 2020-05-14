Editor, Gettysburg Times,
When I saw today’s edition (Tuesday, May 12, 2020) of the Times, I was really annoyed at the use of the entire top half of the front page, with a banner headline! I was so annoyed that I wrote to Rep Mastriano, then called his office with the same message, then posted the message on Facebook, and will start a true campaign into Mastriano and his hatred of Dr. Levine. I have a feeling that he hates Dr Levine not for her message but for who she is: a transgender person who also happens to be Jewish. This must tick just about all of his boxes for people to hate. Before, I had thought he was just a wacko, but now I see that he’s truly a mean-spirited, dangerous person.
