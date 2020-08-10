Due to the success of existing walking tours and the addition of new tours the Gettysburg Licensed Town Guides, LLC (GLTG) is seeking additional people interested in providing historical walking tours of Gettysburg. A dozen guides currently provide a variety of walking tours throughout the town.
The Licensed Town Guide organization is celebrating 16 years of offering tourists educational and entertaining tours of downtown Gettysburg. Most tours originate from Lincoln Square. Tours are available daily April through November.
