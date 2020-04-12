I remember Chaplain Vannorsdall very well as I joined the Chapel Council sometime in my mid-Gettysburg sojourn around 1968. It was when I had lost "faith" in my Catholic upbringing and was looking for something else, maybe spiritual or intellectual, and found both in those meetings and fellowship. And perhaps, selfishly, the best part were the trips he organized to New York City for the group. Memorable were the alternative rock services at St. Marks in the Bowery were we learned about serving the homeless in the area, in the pre-PC times, the "bums" in the Bowery. An eye opener and window on another life for this middle class small town boy.
