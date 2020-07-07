Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In 1963, I directed the vignette in Devil's Den as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary. The Park service made it very clear to me that there world be no real guns involved in the presentation. No blanks, no unloaded weapons nothing. We reenacted the battle with dummy guns and had to shout to create noise. Later, the reenactment of Pickett's charge was accomplished with a recorded sound track. No guns.
