Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.