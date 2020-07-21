Local authorities said they advised everyone that there was no threat to the park monuments but did not specifically tell the gun toting self- proclaimed “patriots” who invaded Gettysburg and the GNMP on July 4 not to come. So, they came and went wherever they wanted including the National Cemetery. As it is legal to carry loaded guns in the National and State Parks in Pennsylvania, the authorities said they could do nothing. The law allowing individuals to openly carry rifles, shotguns, and semi-automatic weapons in national parks was surreptitiously added by Senator Coburn as an amendment to the Credit Cardholders Bill of Rights Act of 2009 and thus quickly passed. Laws to protect people from gun violence, e.g. the universal background check, ERPO and banning assault weapons take years to even be brought to a vote or are still pending . Unless WE do something, intimidation and endangerment by people with loaded guns in our park will continue. What we can do:
