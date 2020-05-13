Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We should all be very appreciative to Dr. Levine for all her hard and difficult work during this COVID-19 epidemic. This is a stressful time for all of us. With regards to the nursing home issue, with all of the deaths that have been occurring, we must take into account that as a nation, we have let this industry slide with their treatment of patient safety. There are state and federal enforceable rules in effect including inspections and fines. the not for profit institutions do very well in patient safety. The for profit organizations are the ones, as a whole, who flout the rules and pay the meager fines that are in place as a cost of doing business. If it doesn’t cost much to break the rules, then things will not improve in these places. Dr. Levine cannot be held responsible for a national disgrace. We, as a nation, treat our elderly as being expendable unnecessary things. Let us hope that out of the pandemic will come some meaningful reforms in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.