Landfill: a way humans dispose of garbage in which the garbage is buried between the layers of the Earth. According to John Newton, author of The Effects of Landfills on the Environment, landfills can cause air pollution. Over 50% of the household trash releases a gas called methane. The methane in the air traps 20 times more heat in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide. Another way landfills affect our everyday life is groundwater pollution. As rain falls down upon the landfills, the groundwater becomes contaminated with toxic metals, ammonia, toxic organic compounds, and pathogens. If the water were to reach a lake or river, it could result in the death of organisms living in that body of water. The landfills could also affect the humans nearby. The toxins being released into the air could result in birth defects, cancer and respiratory illnesses. Landfills are not a positive way to dispose trash. On the other hand, some countries have developed a successful way to dispose of trash without harming the environment nearly as much. According to Elisabeth Rosenthal, an author of the New York Times, Europe has developed a new way to dispose of trash. Europe built incinerators near communities and towns. The people in these areas use these plants for electricity and heat. The only toxin that is released from the incineration of trash is carbon dioxide. This gas does not pollute the atmosphere as much as methane does. But not just Europe is doing this, other countries have also created better alternatives. The United States needs to find an alternative to landfills.
