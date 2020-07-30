Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.