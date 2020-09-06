Frederick Fisher writes that President Trump has created division so as to bring us to near Civil War. He ignores how divided the nation was thanks to eight terrible years of Obama/Biden, as evidenced by both House and Senate both turning Republican for Obama's last two. But the Republicans didn't loot, riot and burn. From the beginning, Democrats' visceral hatred created division and wanted Trump to fail by: ignoring Trump's inauguration. Except Obama and Clinton, no Democrats attended; minutes after Trump was sworn in, Washington Post declared the impeachment effort to be started; Maxine Waters told crowds to verbally attack Trump supporters and demanded impeachment (but never said why); Dems spent 3 years and $30 million trying to prove the Russians got Trump elected, but found zero; since the beginning, rich Democrat media moguls, expected a "return" on their Hillary "investment," publish 92% negative stories. Democrats charged Trump with "abuse of power," a charge they invented for impeachment, knowing it was nonsense, and the Senate would clear him.
