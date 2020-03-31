I attended Representative Torren Ecker’s legislative breakfast at the Apple Bin restaurant in Biglerville earlier this month (before the virus panic began) to get his perspective on issues that he is supporting and updates on the Governor’s budget proposals. He also responded to attendees' questions concerning property tax reform, education funding, State Police funding and other issues raised. He was straight forward and I was impressed by his candor. For a first term representative he handled himself well. Torren has big shoes to fill. Will Tallman previously held the seat for the 193rd District and knew many of his constituents by name over the years. Will’s knowledge and experience on education, agriculture and legislative issues important to our area served us effectively.
