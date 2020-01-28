Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This letter is being written to express my family's appreciation and praise for the quality of nursing my mother (Peg Shealer) received while she was in the Gettysburg Hospital. To name individuals would almost be impossible; however, my mother was in rooms in the A2 and B1 halls. The nursing staff in both halls showed the greatest degree of professionalism; while at the same time being most sensitive and supportive to the needs of the family. Nurses on both shifts were equally helpful and caring. We wish to thank them all for their efforts and kindness on my mother's behalf.
