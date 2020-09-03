Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Dan Moul wants to make it more difficult for your vote to be counted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 4:06 pm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Dan Moul wants to make it more difficult for your vote to be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.