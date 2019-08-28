Fund clean water
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently, my attention has been focused on Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP).
Pennsylvania made clean water commitments as part of its Clean Water Blueprint that was designed to help clean up our local waters and the Chesapeake Bay.
Then why is it that the Pennsylvania WIP includes a $257 million funding gap?
The Governor’s office said that Pennsylvania doesn’t directly benefit from investing in the water quality downstream like the other Bay states.
But Representative Dan Moul said, “While it’s true our state doesn’t touch the bay, the same practices that help improve the bay are key to reviving clear, clean water in Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams, and that has many direct benefits for our economy and our communities.”
By not investing in clean water now, the state government is short-changing the future.
And may I remind you that the newly-designated state amphibian, the hellbender, resides in Pennsylvania’s waterways, along with our state fish, the brook trout. Not only is clean water a necessity for our state symbols and other PA native fish and amphibians, it is also vital for the entirety of the Commonwealth.
As a Pennsylvania student leader, representing many other student leaders across the state, I can confidently say that having clean water shouldn’t be something we need to ask for – it is a right.
Pennsylvania committed to the Clean Water Blueprint. Now it’s time to take that commitment seriously.
Emma Stone,
Mt. Holly Springs
President, Student Leadership Council
Chesapeake Bay Foundation
