Commission great foresight
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Almost 30 years ago, the Gettysburg Borough Council initiated a Shade Tree Commission and directed the Commission to plant trees two blocks in each direction from the Square.
Since then, we have learned more and more about the importance of trees in our battle against Climate Change.
A recent article in The Christian Science Monitor quoted these remarks by David Nowak, a senior scientist with the U.S. Forest Service, about the impact of trees on our lives:
“They impact work productivity, wildlife habitats, air pollution removal, carbon sequestration, energy use...We might as well work with the forests. Nature is giving us this amazing resource...We should be smart about this whole process and use nature to make our lives better.”
Indeed, we are grateful for the Borough Council’s foresight in establishing a Shade Tree Commission back in October 1990. The trees have given us beauty and helped protect our environment.
Shirley Carlson,
Dotty Fidler,
Jane Scott,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.