Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As I listened and learned about the “business decision” being made by the head of our United States Postal Services (USPS), I was reminded of my history lesson from many, many years ago. Specifically, The Battle of the Alamo on March 6, 1836. It struck me that the “battle cry” that was thrown at the Mexican army by the Texan defenders… ”Remember the Alamo”…needs only a slight change to make it a rallying cry for the USPS. In fact, it seems imperative for today’s USPS. It is under attack with the primary goal of destroying our constitutional rights and responsibilities! Since I do not use any of the “social media” programs used by millions of citizens, I ask that all readers that can, take a few minutes to spread the word on whatever media they have to start a wave across this country that we will all “Remember the USPS”… in this, their time of need! I feel certain that we can start another “Battle of the Alamo/USPS” cry using today’s communication tools!
