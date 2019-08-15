Maresca’s ignorance shines
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Greg Maresca. Another column. Another monumental tribute to misinformation. Has ignorance ever known such a champion?
Apparently, Maresca is so obsessed with finding a new way to excoriate “The Left,” this time those who are climate-change activists, that he has neglected to learn even the basics about how wind and solar power work. So here’s a brief tutorial: When the sun goes in, or when the wind stops blowing, power doesn’t stop. Solar and wind power create energy that is stored so that it can be used 24/7. I explained this to my 5 year-old grandson recently and he thought that was pretty cool. I assumed that all adults were already aware of that.
Hundreds of scientific organizations from around the world have recognized that climate change is caused by human action. Only human action will reverse it. It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out that at some point in the history of the planet, fossil fuels will run out. Putting money into research and development of renewable energy is the only responsible solution to preserving the planet for future generations. Think of it as a global pro-life plan.
While Maresca is free to hide out in Elysburg, PA, and make his witty jokes and jabs at climate remedies by Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even Pope Francis, I doubt he will have the last laugh.
Marcia R. Gregorio,
Gettysburg
