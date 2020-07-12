Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As I stood at the Black Lives Matter protest with my "Love Wins" sign while conservative gun-toting angry men yelled "All Lives Matter!" in my face numerous times, it got me to thinking: if all lives do matter, then why weren't the gun-toting "patriots" guarding the graves of the Black soldiers in the Lincoln Cemetery who also fought in the Civil War? For that matter, if all lives matter, why are there no Black Civil War veterans buried in the national cemetery? This nation is long overdue for a racial reckoning replete with justice and reparation for 400 years of hatred and exploitation. Freedom for Black folks was essentially won here in Gettysburg. True justice and equity can begin from here as well.
