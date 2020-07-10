Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I generally enjoy and admire the Gettysburg Times. However, I would like to comment on two recent editorial choices made by the paper. The first is the reference to the heavily armed invaders of our park and community as patriots in the July 6th edition. Their purpose was intimidation, pure and simple. Let’s save “patriot” for those who are modeling admirable behaviors, not public bullying. Second, I would point out that the newspaper describes letters to the editor as a means of supporting public dialogue. Ted Unger’s recent letter related to Marty Qually was nothing but vitriolic name-calling. How nasty does something have to be before you choose not to publish it?
