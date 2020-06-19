The 2019/2020 school year has been difficult for students and families and we cannot be certain what the 2020/2021 year holds for them educationally or financially. It has been a difficult financial year for a great number of individuals, families and businesses outside of our K thru 12 educational environment. Some of our districts have recognized these hardships by holding the line on property tax increases for the 2020/2021 tax year. I congratulate the boards in those districts for their hard work and compassionate recognition of the plight of taxpayers. There were other districts that worked diligently to minimize the tax increase burden while being unable to fully hold the line at 2019/2020 levels. I convey my sincere sympathy to the taxpayers in the remaining districts where their locally elected boards continued “business as usual” and increased property tax burdens to the maximum ACT 1 permitted levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.