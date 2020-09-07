Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Here we go again. In his Sept. 3 letter, K. Stover stated that the CDC ended its mask requirements on July 31 and wondered why this wasn't covered by main stream news. A brief internet search revealed that a mask mandate did expire on July 31 - but only in public schools in Alabama. On Aug. 27, the CDC reinstated this specific mandate and will review it on Oct. 2. Regarding the author's claim that in Sweden it was believed that extreme lockdowns and protective measures would've been counterproductive. This was the belief of a single doctor, not the govt. Sweden's lockdown was largely voluntary and gatherings of 50 or more people were outlawed. Most Swedes did voluntarily self-isolate but many of its young people did not. Sweden has had an average of 57 deaths per 100,000, compared to only five in Norway and 11 in Denmark, where stricter mandates were in place. Look it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.