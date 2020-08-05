I am writing to support Amy Hodges' opinion with how to reopen schools. I am an RN and I believe in science. Believing in science does not mean there is only one solution. It may provide factual evidence but there are always facts when comparisons are made in addition to collected data. COVID will always be around just like the West Nile Virus, Measles, the Flu, and Tuberculosis. It would be wise to research some of the data on those viruses and the science behind any communicable disease. One would learn the variety of ways it can be spread. There are ways of transmission, prevention, treatment, and risks that present in the everyday world. Facts are facts. Each person chooses which risks they prefer to take on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.