Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Anyone possessing a reasonable degree of intelligence should not be surprised that a group of armed white supremacists were easily duped by an internet troll baiting them about phony plans by antifa which supposedly planned to attack Confederate monuments. Clear advance assurances by local law enforcement that this was a hoax had no effect. If conspiracies control your brain facts do not influence you in the slightest.The joke on them still has not sunk in and never will. These folks are clearly fodder for the next hoax that appeals to this mindset. One writer thought that local businesses welcomed their presence as a deterrent to a group of unarmed peaceful protesters with BLM. Really? Forty years ago in more rational times this group would have been expelled from the Park for brandishing weapons. If you really believe that the presence of armed vigilantes will boost local tourism you might also be interested in purchasing an underwater building lot. One armed vigilante told your reporter she planned to shoot anyone she saw burning a flag. Fortunately the Boy Scout ceremony of burning retired flags did not occur within her homicidal range.
