Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On the campaign website of our Congressional Representative, John Joyce, he says the following concerning health care: “I will finish what President Trump has started and fight to dismantle Obamacare completely. We need a system that relies on the private sector and that doesn’t artificially inflate the market with subsidies that only increase prices.” His stance in defense of the private market is perhaps not surprising when you consider that, according to the Federal Elections Commission, Rep. Joyce gets more than 60% of his campaign contributions from corporate PACs, including big banks, insurance and pharmaceutical companies. It is just astonishing that in the midst of a raging pandemic exacerbated by the criminal negligence, brazen mendacity, gross incompetence, and breath-taking ignorance of President Trump and his sycophantic toadies, that Rep. Joyce would want to invalidate the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), thereby causing millions to lose their health insurance and millions more to lose protections for pre-existing conditions.
