Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to respond to Will Tallman's column on "Socialized Medicine and Coronavirus." It is important for your readers to be critical thinkers when deciding on such an important issue as healthcare. Mr. Tallman may have some valid points, but his arguments in this column are misleading. The title of his column implies that he will compare or critique socialized, or nationalized healthcare's response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. He does not do this at all. He makes the same old arguments against nationalized healthcare. But, take a look at his arguments. He cites traveling to Florida where he has encountered "many Canadians." We have no idea what his criteria is for "many." Mr. Tallman tells a terrible story about a man's quest for chemotherapy. This is intended to pull at our heartstrings. However, he gives no statistics as to how common this is. It was one story, which we don't even know if it is verified (the wait time, not the cancer). Then he lumps Florida in with Venezuela, New Guinea, and Australia. Only one of those countries is even close to being comparable to the United States and overall satisfaction for Australia's healthcare is positive, and people believe it has a good mix of private and public insurance. He cites an example from Venezuela, a country that is in chaos. Is it their national healthcare system that created that problem or the fact that their country has devolved into chaos. There are many countries who do not have socialized medicine who also have horror stories simply because they are poverty-stricken. Once again, Mr. Tallman gives a poor example. He then gives an example of legislation passed while he was in office. While the intention is laudable (helping truly desperate patients) it is stretch to see what that has to do with national healthcare. We lead the world in medical research, but the American consumer is paying astronomical amounts for that. He makes a final statement that anything in the world run by the government will "take longer, cost more and be of lower quality." One final time in which he offers absolutely no evidence to back up his conclusion. In the end he makes no connection between nationalized healthcare and the coronavirus, which is what his opening paragraph promised. It is worth mentioning that China, where the coronavirus originated, does not have universal healthcare.
