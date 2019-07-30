Fireworks law a win
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Pennsylvania’s liberalized fireworks law is a big win for the people. It is the rare day that brings less government intrusion into our lives. Let freedom ring, pop, sparkle and boom, the very meaning of July 4. For those who don’t want anyone to do anything, anywhere, stand back and watch this.
Jeff Fertich,
Aspers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.