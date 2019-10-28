Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This letter is written in support of Victor Woerner, write-in candidate for Butler Township Supervisor, 6 year term. Victor has resided in Adams County all his life with 26 years being in Butler Township. He has a law enforcement and military background and is a man of integrity. Victor understands the needs of the township and wants to be of service to its residents. I believe it is his desire to give ear to the residents and to thoroughly research what should be done before making decisions. Victor is not afraid of hard work and is willing to make a commitment to Butler Township residents. He desires to see Butler Township continue to be a great place to live. Please write in Victor Woerner for the 6-year term of Township Supervisor in Butler Township.
