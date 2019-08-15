Work unfinished
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The recent column “Constitution and education” (August 6) represents the opinion of the writer shored up by forgetting the Department of Education was separated from Health, Education and Welfare established in 1953 early in Republican President Eisenhower’s administration.
Unlike the writer most of us are aware of the added tasks placed on public school education without sufficient financial resources to respond to the responsibilities.
What needs to be addressed is the writer’s use of the Constitution to support his varying opinions.
Nason seems to view it through the lens of whether or not particular words have been used along with clairvoyance with regard to the intentions of the Founding Fathers. Erroneously, in citing Article I, section 8 to defend his opinion, he ignores the unenumerated powers expressed there which could include education, along with other responsibilities that have been assumed.
The Constitution was proposed and adopted because of the inability of the Continental Congress to generate revenue during the Revolutionary War and afterward — one that we should understand in the unwillingness today.
It was formed out of a series of compromises, including continuation of the stain of slavery; assumptions corrected, for example, by the adoption of a Bill of Rights; and the understanding that it was an imperfect document recognized by provision for future amendments. Another Founding Father who fought in the Revolutionary War would add judicial review — Chief Justice John Marshall.
One compromise illustrates the point. James Madison navigated what would become the Bill of Rights through the first Congress. He wanted, but was unable to have the First Amendment, at least on religion, relate to the states as well. It would take the Fourteenth Amendment and judicial review to fulfill his intention.
Constitutional fundamentalism (absence of words) makes a poor argument. Instead one might begin by reading the preamble which some public school children memorized. It provides an overarching vision of what the Founding Fathers expected to be fleshed out over time, terms like establishing justice and promote the general welfare.
Most of us appreciate that slavery was ended, desegregation ordered, voting rights expanded and federal programs enacted to make lives easier for “We the people,” along with others — all because of our federal system. That work is still unfinished and periodically comes under attack. It is for us to support the journey toward a more perfect union.
Stephen D. Harris,
Gettysburg
