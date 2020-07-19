I’ve got a job for Doug Mastriano, our state senator who’s been popping up everywhere lately. As his constituent, I read him daily on email and Facebook, and it seems like I’ve also read about him several times a week recently in the Gettysburg Times, or am I miscounting? July 4 he was he even hobnobbing with wannabe Confederates down at the North Carolina monument. So, it looks like he’s the one to help us stop the coronavirus pandemic because he’s the one who can actually get his people to start wearing their damn masks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.