It was fascinating how the distinguished U.S. House of Representative, Jerrod Nadler, in the Congressional Hearing this week handled the request by our great Attorney General, William Barr, for a five minute break. Most of us would assume that the 'plea' was for a rest room break. However, Biblicaly one finds that there are two kinds of water breaks. AG Barr indecently was initially denied a break by Nadler. Shame on Nadler. If Barr had had to break water himself, who would have cleaned up the mess on the Congressional floor? Not Nadler/ Nadler wanted Barr to suffer. It was obvious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.