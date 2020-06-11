The passing of Michael "Mike" Shestok on May 29 merits a public word. Mike's military service, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart Medal, is perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of his powerfully positive citizenship, but something else from his later life is the focus of this letter. Over the past decade, Mike was one of the most regular attendees of borough council meetings, including committee meetings at which he and the Gettysburg Times reporter were often the only locals in the audience.
