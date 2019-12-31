The Gettysburg Garden Club extends appreciation to businesses and individuals who generously supported our 2019 Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale. With proceeds earned from the sale, the Club awards three scholarships and provides and maintains the center flowerbeds of Lincoln Square. The Club also supports the community with other projects, including maintenance of the Blue Star Memorials that recognize those serving in the Nation’s Armed Forces.
