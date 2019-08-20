Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Gettysburg Garden Club (GGC) extends a sincere “thank you” to local businesses, organizations and private citizens who contributed to 2018 fundraising for the lovely flower baskets and planters on the Square. Your generous contributions funded the Downtown Flower Project for 2019. The results of your generosity are on display for all of us to enjoy. Support from our donors is essential in financing plant materials and crucial daily watering. Those of us who live here, along with our visitors, can enjoy the beauty and sense of well-being these gorgeous flower baskets and planters foster. We are most grateful to our donors.
As a reminder, the Gettysburg Garden Club partners with Musselman Greenhouses and the Borough of Gettysburg to bring the Downtown Flower Project to our town annually. The Garden Club purchases plant materials from Musselman Greenhouses. Musselman plants the baskets and planters and place the baskets on the poles. When the season ends, they collect the baskets and store them at their greenhouses. The Borough of Gettysburg secures a worker to water the baskets, manages the payroll taxes, and keeps the watering gator in working condition. Monies raised for this project cover the cost of the plant material and pays the Borough for the cost of the waterer. As you can see, this is a truly cooperative project.
The time is now to begin our appeal to fund the beautiful flower baskets and planters for the 2020 season. We have received several donations already and have one pledge. If you enjoy the lovely baskets and the inviting ambiance that they bring to our fair town, please consider a donation to the Gettysburg Garden Club for this beloved project. You may do this by sending a check, indicating on it that it is for the “Downtown Flower Project,” to The Gettysburg Garden Club, P. O. Box 3041, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Questions or comments may be directed to Karen Szoke at 717-337-9030.
Please also note that the Gettysburg Garden Club participates in the Adams County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Spree. All funds received during the Giving Spree support the Downtown Flower Project. The Giving Spree occurs November 7, 2019 at Gettysburg Middle School from 4 to 7 p.m. Donors can contribute during the Spree or online by going to the ACCF’s website: adamscountycf.org.
The Gettysburg Garden Club is a 501 (c) (3) organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of PA and National Garden Club, Inc.
Karen Szoke,
Gettysburg Garden Club
