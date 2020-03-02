Editorm Gettysburg Times,
With the discussion about Medicare for All being so important, as someone who has spent his entire adult life on U.S. Government provided medical care, I have some insights to this idea. I joined the U.S. Army at 17 in 1979. At that time, I was told if I served for over 20 years, I would not only earn a retirement, but also medical care for life. I did serve and I am grateful for this amazing benefit in return for my service. However, the U.S. Government determined the necessity to institute a fee for my medical benefits and from 2011 to 2020 that fee has risen 25%. While it is extremely low in comparison to civilian programs, the key point is this is Government run health care. And for a group every elected official voice support for. So, it might be surprising when this medical plan not only charges, increases fees, and now remove access to my Primary Care Manager, as my medical facility will no longer treat retirees.
