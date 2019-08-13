Appreciated photo
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thank you to Danielle Yurcho for the lovely photo of my sunflower field in Friday’s paper. It was a pleasant surprise to see the flowers on the front page! I hope the field brings a smile to the faces of those that drive past. I know it makes me and Judy from Wisconsin happy.
Lea Miller,
Gettysburg
