Editor, Gettysburg Times,
What I witnessed in my town today, July 4, was surreal. I'm left feeling confused, angry, and sad. White Trump supporters, racists, pseudo militia figures in tank tops, and "Pennsylvania State Militia" members walking around armed to the teeth arguing for white supremacy and other forms of hate vocally and with guns and with what they were wearing. I don't know if this is the last dying gasp of Trumpism or what the future holds. But all these "defenders" and anti-Antifa (short for anti-fascist, just FYI) should look in the mirror and try to realize that they are making a choice to be hateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.