I’ve read Bud Nason’s periodic disquisitions on the Constitution with interest and even sometimes found things to agree with. Usually, even if I disagree with him, he gives me something to think about. The main thing I think about his “Constitution and Madness in America – Part 1” column is, “Gee, he doesn’t know much about Gettysburg.” A couple minor corrections. First, US Grant was getting ready to accept the surrender of the Vicksburg garrison when Lee launched Pickett’s division and others off to climb Cemetery Ridge. Second, his estimate of 51,000 killed is off by nearly a factor of 10. Third, the idea that “the entire north was wide open for invasion and defeat by Lee’s exhausted and out of supplies raiding force if he had prevailed here is delusional.
