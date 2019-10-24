Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Kudos to Carlos Wampler, President of the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors for his leadership and service to the community. Carlos has served on the Board for four-years and the last two years as Board President. Under his leadership, the board has moved in a positive direction despite differing political and economic views across the 9-member board. Carlos has led by example, “keeping students first” in his decision making and his actions transparent. He remains a fiscal conservative and strategically considers how to balance that mindset with providing the best learning and working environment for GASD students and employees. Mr. Wampler has also been open to changing the way the Board conducts business and worked with the school board leaders from across the county to pass a joint resolution creating the Adams County Technical Institute. His humble, reflective, collaborative and strategic leadership has been an asset.
