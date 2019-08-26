Living a bad dream
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Well I woke up and the bad dream is true. The dream was that my Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (GBSWA) bill (read fee) is really a tax — coming through my back pocket (read wallet). How? Wwell I attended a GBSWA meeting and learned it was a fee not a tax and that everyone would pay to include the nonprofits (read schools and churches) and I asked for a Town Hall and Information paper be included with the bill. Well! No Town Hall and No information Paper but yes a video. The Information Paper was not included due to costs. I know Messer’s Malewicki and Clabaugh well over the years and they are honest and truthful men. They are not the problem, the process is. How is the fee a tax? Agree the schools will pay their fee — will school taxes go up? Will my church have a special collection? Will the county pay — will my county taxes go up? Will the railroad pay? Will retail shops and stores pay? Yes! Yes to all! And Mike and his neighbors will pay those fees in either increased taxes or increased prices. Oh well, another day of living my dream.
Mike Shestok,
Gettysburg
