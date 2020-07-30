It always amuses me to see contemporary right-wing Republicans taking credit for the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution. They seem woefully ignorant of the shift in positions that occurred in American political parties at the turn of the 20th century when the Democratic white establishment in the South became conservative Republicans and the formerly Republican industrialists of the north proposed expanding federal power to ensure liberal Democratic values.
