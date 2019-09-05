Violence out of control
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We shouldn’t need the mass shooting in Odesa after the killings in Dayton after the shooting in El Paso, after the shooting in (you fill in the city) to tell us that U.S. gun violence is out of control. And the solution isn’t more guns-if it were, the US would be the safest country on earth given its 300 million guns, including assault rifles. U.S. states with the highest number of guns have the most gun deaths. So what would make us safer? In short, keeping dangerous guns out of dangerous hands.
One type of legislation known to help is “red flag” or extreme risk protection order (ERPO) laws, now passed in 15 states. Red flag laws allow a family member and/or police to request a judge order guns to be taken temporarily from an individual who may be a threat to themselves or others, and the gun owner then can present the case for their gun to be returned. With suicides, comprising two thirds of US gun deaths, studies have shown that suicides were reduced by 7-14 percent in Indiana and Connecticut where red flag laws were introduced more than 10 years ago.
In Adams County, there were 15 suicides last year, 11 by gun. A study also showed that with California’s recent red flag law, of guns taken from 200 people (based on petitions to judges), more than 20 had planned mass killings, saving potentially hundreds of lives. Bipartisan red flag legislation is before the PA legislature (SB90 /HB1075) and may be discussed in Congress so I encourage you to contact your legislators in support of this.
Studies show that universal background checks are particularly effective at reducing gun deaths (closing private gun sale and internet sales loopholes); this legislation has passed the U.S. House and is also before the PA legislature. Banning assault weapons as was done from 1994 to 2004 can also especially reduce mass killings.
Also, Federal and state authorities need to combat extreme ideologies. Since 2003, of the 663 people who died in U.S. mass shootings, more than one in four of the victims were killed by an attacker who adhered to an extreme ideology. According to the Anti-Defamation league, over the last decade the far right has been responsible for 73 percent of U.S. domestic extremist-related fatalities--such as in Pittsburgh and El Paso--fueled by anti-immigrant or anti- Jewish anger.
David Young,
Gettysburg
