A recent Letter to the Editor states that "day after day, week after week, year after year," the writer reads in the Gettysburg Times how his president is a "vile, autocratic, unhinged and ineffective president." According to the writer since Adams County has significantly more Republicans and conservative voters than liberal and Democratic voters he wonders if the staff of The Gettysburg Time are purging the letters in favor of Democrats. The real question is when will the writer realize and accept the truth about his president.
