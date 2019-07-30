Send them back
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“Send them/her back” seems to be the new wedge issue that President/candidate Trump is using to divide white and non-white Americans and energize his white nationalist supporters. That is a new low for Mr. Trump.
His racist rant is despicable and fortunately is impossible to carry out. The first obstacle is “sending back” U.S. citizens. Then there is the problem of where to send them. Many non-white citizens’ ancestors have been here for generations, so extensive genealogic research would be required.
More seriously, our country couldn’t function without our non-white citizens. Without them our agricultural and food processing industries, medical institutions, high tech companies, construction industry, fire and police agencies, military services, small businesses, and many others would come to a grinding halt; our “super power” status would be lost.
We all like to be part of a winning team and we want Team USA to continue winning in what is now a continuous world-wide competition in business, science, technology, cultural values, sports, military power and other areas. To keep winning we need the contributions of all our citizens; it is their contributions, regardless of their color, that makes them valuable members of Team USA.
Charles Skopic,
Gettysburg
