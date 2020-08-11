Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It’s a challenge to ascertain Ms. Hurd’s state of mind when she wrote her letter to the editor. She drones on and on about being frustrated with her working conditions while at the same time bemoaning the fact that she “makes too much” and doesn’t qualify (or is being considered) for government handouts. It’s difficult to stomach this rant when there is still a group of employees not allowed to go back to work and are wondering everyday how to they are going to survive. If the job is so horrible, perhaps Ms. Hurd could quit and join that group?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.