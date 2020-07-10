Millions of Americans wake up every morning feeling that they are living in another country. The moorings that traditionally held their lives together, that gave meaning and purpose to their lives are now loosened much like a fireman’s hose without a fireman. Men and women take up arms to protect Civil War statues; shootings of babies in our cities are on the rise; millions of our fellow citizens march reminding us how we have twisted the meaning of country’s history, our native citizens are bereft of health care not unlike so many others in our society. These are indeed troublesome times that challenge the very foundations of our beliefs, our values and our health.
