Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.