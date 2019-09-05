Ban military guns
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A Question: Which of the following gun owners is breaking the law and could be prosecuted?
Gun Owner #1. He is a biology teacher who occasionally hunts ducks along his creek. At sunrise, he’s in his duck blind hoping to get one duck. If successful, he will meticulously scour the duck’s skeleton and use it to teach bird anatomy to his biology students in the local high school. His gun is an old Sears pump shotgun. Although it can hold five shells, he has only two shells in it.
Gun Owner #2. He is an out-of-state drifter. Recently his boss fired him, and his girlfriend left him. He is sitting in an SUV near a school which is holding a popular evening event. Beside him, he has three AR-style military weapons, each loaded with 100-round magazines. Additionally, within reach, he has 700 rounds of ammunition and night vision goggles.
The Answer. You are correct if you answered that the biology teacher is the law breaker. He is violating the 1918 Migratory Bird Act which prohibits hunting migratory game birds with a gun that can hold more than three rounds. The biology teacher can be fined up to $15,000 for taking his shotgun into his duck blind to wait for his quarry — a passing duck.
To the best of my knowledge, we do not have rigorous laws to prevent the drifter from (1) acquiring three AR-style military weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and (2) waiting surreptitiously in the dark for his quarry — hundreds of students and parents — to emerge from their school event.
I am forever grateful that our ancestors had the wisdom and courage to ban military Thompson machine guns. First as a school student and later as a parent, I never worried that an enraged or deranged killer — armed with a Thompson machine gun — would slaughter innocents.
I hope that our generation has the wisdom and courage to ban the family of military weapons that was designed for one purpose — to kill as many people as possible as rapidly as possible.
Tom Laser,
Fairfield
