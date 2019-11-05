Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I wish to commend the people who cared for and treated my late husband Richard Wood at Gettysburg Hospital. The nursing staff especially was always compassionate and also professional in both the ICU and on 2A. The nurses at coronary rehab were excellent as well as were all the radiology techs, nuclear medicine folks, the members of the lab and the staff of palliative care. We are extremely fortunate to have such a fine, well run health care facility in our community.
