Recent harping on the merits of protests, monuments, the motives of armed citizens on park lands and how to best contain the virus has filled the local press with opinions from all sides of the political and ideological spectrum. Heaven protect us from the “know-it-alls” and the “want-to-be noticed”! Open our schools and businesses, or not. Wear face masks, or not. Disparaging anyone with an opinion contrary to your own, even though you have never met the other person, or not. Sometimes it really is “Better to stay silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt” (may not be the exact quote and I am prepared for the feedback).
