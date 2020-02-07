Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Question - What do these 14 Republican Congressmen have in common - Blunt (Missouri) - Burr (North Carolina) - Crapo (Idaho) - Enzi (Wyoming) - Graham (South Carolina) - Grassley (Iowa) - Inhofe (Oklahoma) - McConnell (Kentucky) - Moran (Kansas) - Portman (Ohio) - Roberts (Kansas) - Shelby (Alabama) - Thune (South Dakota) - Wicker (Mississippi). Answer - All 14 voted to impeach former President Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury (Lying to a Federal Grand Jury) and Obstruction of Justice (Lying in a Federal Civil Rights Action).
