Prevent gun violence
Editor, Gettysburg Times.
In his Tuesday column on gun violence, Bud Nason wrote that he welcomes comments and suggestions, which encouraged me to respond. I certainly agree with Nason’s assertion that our Constitution “does not authorize us to commit acts of aggression or violence against one another,” and with his statement that when the Constitution was written, “mass shootings didn’t occur; they couldn’t — not with single-shot muzzle-loaders!” Perhaps without intending to, Mr. Nason makes an argument for getting rid of semi-automatic rifles and high capacity magazines in the civilian population so killers cannot so easily murder large numbers of people within seconds. We can urge our U.S. Senators and Representatives to support the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019, H.R.1296/S66.
Nason’s main theme, that “ violence, not guns, is the real problem” is not “crystal clear” as he asserts. It is simply a rewording of the tattered trope, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” Always tragic, violence is as old as humankind and can never be totally eradicated. Yet, people in the other developed nations around the world, people with the same innate capacity for violence as Americans, not to mention the same exposure to video games, movies and television, experience far fewer mass shootings and other gun deaths each year. Why should that be? Could the easy availability of guns in the U.S. without a training or licensing requirement be a contributing factor? It’s long past time to find out. Tell Congress to act now and authorize the funds necessary for research, by the CDC and other federal agencies, into the causes of gun violence in our country. Contact Representative Joyce and Senators Casey and Toomey and ask them to support the Gun Violence Prevention Research Act of 2019, H.R.674/S184.
Gail J. Hull,
Gettysburg
